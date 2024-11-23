Lakers Guard Downgraded vs Nuggets with Lingering Injury
The Los Angeles Lakers could be down a man on Saturday night, when they're poised to square off against the Denver Nuggets.
Per Jovan Buha of The Athletic, second-year deep-bench reserve point guard Jalen Hood-Schifino has seen his status downgraded to doubtful to suit up with a left hamstring strain.
Hood-Schifino hasn't really been a part of L.A.'s rotation at all in either of his two seasons. After the Los Angeles front office declined its team option on the 6-foot-6 Indiana University product's contract for his third pro season, in 2024-25, it seemed obvious that his days in the purple and gold could be limited.
Hood-Schifino is actually such a deep-bench piece that he has only suited up for a single game with L.A.'s standard roster, for one minute of mop-up duty. He never took a field goal attempt.
Given his youth and cost-efficiency, he has apparently attracted some trade interest from rival clubs. The Lakers are dealing with several injuries to their big men behind All-NBA starting center Anthony Davis, making for a clear trade need.
During his rookie season, Hood-Schifino barely got off the bench, either. He suited up for 21 games, averaging a scant 5.2 minutes a night — mostly in blowouts. The 21-year-old posted 1.6 points a night on .222/.133/.600 shooting splits, 0.6 rebounds, and 0.4 assists. In his one G League game for the Lakers' NBAGL affiliate squad in El Segundo, the South Bay Lakers, Hood-Schifino played just 13 minutes, scoring eight points on 3-of-7 shooting from the field (2-of-6 from long range), while dishing out one dime and grabbing one rebound.
The matchup will take place at Crypto.com Arena, where the Lakers sport an excellent 7-1 record. Tipoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. PT, and will be broadcast on Spectrum SportsNet and its streaming affiliate Spectrum SportsNet+.
According to the NBA's latest injury report, backup big men Jaxson Hayes (right ankle sprain), Jarred Vanderbilt (right foot surgery recovery), and Christian Wood (left knee surgery recovery) all remain shelved. Neither Vanderbilt nor Wood has played in any of the 10-5 Lakers' 15 bouts. Two-way point guard Quincy Olivari is shelved with a right ankle sprain, while rookie guard Bronny James is out with a left heel contusion. Davis is probable to play through his left plantar fasciitis.
