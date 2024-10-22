Hall of Famer Praises 'Gameplan' of Lakers' Minimal Summer Moves
Two of the biggest moves the Los Angeles Lakers made this offseason were related to their star and best player LeBron James. The Lakers hired JJ Redick as their head coach, several months after Redick and James started a podcast together. That same week that they hired Redick, the Lakers drafted Bronny James, LeBron's son, with their second-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. They also re-signed LeBron James to a new two-year, $101.4 million deal.
Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame former WNBA star Nancy Lieberman does not know if LeBron was involved in these decisions, but praised his agent, Rich Paul, for contributing to these decisions.
“Everybody that I have been hired by in my life has been men that I’ve known and there was a comfortability," Lieberman said to Brandon 'Scoop B' Robinson. "Rich Paul is one of the smartest people that I’ve ever seen. Look at what he’s done in partnership with LeBron James and he has been the big power broker in the NBA."
"J.J. is now repped by Klutch, so now Rich goes to the Lakers and says, 'Look. I think this is the guy,'" Lieberman added. "I don’t even know if LeBron was involved but I’m sure he was on some level but there was a comfortability and he respects his IQ. If they don’t respect you, they will NOT hire you. And so, is there a game plan? Absolutely there’s a game plan in there. It wasn’t a happenstance that J.J. went there."
James has said that he was not involved in the hiring of Redick, but was excited about the decision.
"It’s not a coincidence that the Lakers with the 55th Pick took Bronny James. If I were in that same situation — and Bronny can play… we don’t know what his level is yet, but he CAN play," Lieberman told Robinson. "So it’s not like just throwing your kid out there and giving him a payday; he’s either gonna make it or not make it. But to be able to play with your son, which is historic? I mean, go talk to the Griffey’s and see what that was like. Go see Deion [Sanders] coaching his kids."
The moves will get tested as the Lakers begin their first season under Redick and with Bronny on Tuesday. Bronny is not expected to have a huge role with the team immediately, but the focus will be on Redick to try and lead the Lakers back to a championship.
