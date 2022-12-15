Lakers News: Health Status Of Wenyen Gabriel Updated

Could the Lakers be getting frontcourt help soon?

The Los Angeles Lakers could be getting front line reinforcements soon.

Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports that power forward/center Wenyen Gabriel is nearing a return to action for L.A., and has had his health status upgrade to day-to-day.

The 6'9" vet has been absent since being felled by a sprained left shoulder on December 6th.

Gabriel is averaging 5.1 points a game on 59.7% field goal shooting, while providing an athletic, springy option for head coach Darvin Ham as essentially the club's third or fourth big man behind All-Star power forward LeBron James and All-NBA center Anthony Davis. He's also averaging 3.7 rebounds per contest in a fairly modest 13.6 minutes a night.

Gabriel seems likely to have his non-guaranteed $1,878,720 2022-23 salary for the 2022-23 season guaranteed by the Lakers thanks to his solid play thus far. He has supplanted veteran center Damian Jones in Ham's rotations for now, and has been sharing key reserve big man minutes with Thomas Bryant.

L.A. will have its next chance to use Gabriel on Friday, when the team squares off against Nikola Jokic's Denver Nuggets. It could certainly use all the size it can get against a lengthy Denver front line tomorrow.

Our fingers are crossed that Gabriel returns happy and healthy posthaste! L.A. has had an erratic few weeks without him, due in large part to depth issues, so any time a key role player returns is an excellent opportunity for your Los Angeles Lakers to get back to their winning ways.