Here's How To Watch The Lakers' Scrimmages In The NBA Bubble

Melissa Rohlin

The Lakers' three scrimmages before the NBA restart will be broadcast on Spectrum SportsNet. 

Below is the schedule. 

Lakers vs. Mavericks on Thursday, July 23 at 4 p.m. PST

Lakers vs. Magic on Saturday, July 25 at 9 a.m. PST

Lakers vs. Wizards on Monday, July 27 at 12 p.m. PST.

The season resumes July 30 when the Lakers, who are atop the Western Conference with a record of 49-14, play the second-place Clippers (44-20). That game will be aired on TNT and Spectrum SportsNet at 6 p.m. PST. 

Each team that's part of the 22-team restart at Walt Disney World in Florida will play eight seeding games before the first round of the playoffs begin Aug. 17. 

The Lakers are competing for their first championship since 2010 when Kobe Bryant led the team to his fifth and final title. 

