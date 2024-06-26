Lakers News: Hip Hop Star Hoping LeBron James Departs for East Non-Contender
Los Angeles Lakers superstar forward LeBron James has until June 29 to accept or decline his player option. If he declines the option, which he likely will do, he will become a free agent. While the chances of James leaving Los Angeles for another franchise are dim, some people are banking on that chance to acquire the 39-year-old superstar.
The Chicago-based rapper Lil Durk is taking the recruiting into his own hands for his hometown team, the Chicago Bulls.
Lil Durk made his pitch to James via Instagram, telling James he'd welcome him and his son Bronny James with open arms and went so far as to say he'd pay James if he had to.
If James does leave the Lakers, the Bulls are not one of the teams in line for the four-time NBA MVP.
The Bulls were in the running for James during his free agency saga in 2010; however, 14 years later, the chances of the Bulls landing James, even if he wanted to leave Los Angeles, are little to no chance.
Not only are the Bulls' chances low, but they do not have the cap space to acquire James. The Bulls are a team going nowhere, as they have limited cap space and a ton of money committed to three of their players with no promise at the moment.
It's the Lakers' race to lose for James, and they are in a prime position to bring him back on the roster.
