Michael Jordan's Charlotte Hornets will reportedly be getting a critical rotation piece back this evening when they do battle against your Los Angeles Lakers.

Reserve point guard Dennis Smith Jr. is planning to suit up for the first time since November 23rd tonight against LA, Smith's agent Daniel Hazan informs Chris Haynes of TNT and Bleacher Report. Smith has been shelved with a left ankle sprain since that time.

The 6'2" backup guard was thriving with his new team prior to the injury, emerging as a microwave scorer and distributor in bench lineups. Through his first 15 games of the 2022-23 season, the former lottery pick out of North Carolina State was averaging 9.3 points on .463/.333/.500 shooting (he's never been a great free-throw shooter), 5.6 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.8 steals a night as an athletic reserve and spot-starter while All-Star point guard LaMelo Ball, the pride of Chino Hills, recovered from his own injury to start the year.

Smith has struggled to find an NBA home since being selected ninth overall by the Dallas Mavericks in the 2017 draft, having bounced around between stops with the Mavericks, the New York Knicks, the Detroit Pistons, and most recently the Portland Trail Blazers before landing in Charlotte on a non-guaranteed $2.1 million veteran's minimum contract.

His strong play when available makes it quite likely the club does opt to guarantee his deal for the rest of the season on January 10th, but that impending deadline could be what has inspired him to play this week.

Small forward Kelly Oubre Jr. (left hand sprain) and swingman Cody Martin (left knee surgery) remain out for Charlotte tonight.