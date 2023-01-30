Last night, as has been well-documented on this website already, your Los Angeles Lakers fell to the Boston Celtics in a 125-121 overtime defeat that has courted controversy all over the Internet, thanks to some egregiously inconsistent referee calls.

The worst may have happened at the end of regulation. All-Star LA power forward LeBron James charged into the paint for a layup try with the score tied at 105-105 with mere seconds remaining in regulation. His defender, Boston Celtics All-Star forward Jayson Tatum, hit him on the arm as he went up and missed the shot. Referees did not call a foul, and the game went into overtime:

Following the game, referee crew chief Eric Lewis admitted that his officiating team overlooked the foul.

"It’s bulls---," Davis said. "At the end of the day, it's unacceptable, and I guarantee you nothing's gonna happen to the refs. We got cheated tonight, honestly. It's a blatant foul. Pat got all-ball on Jaylen Brown, [the refs] called a foul. And 'Bron gets smacked across his arm [without a call]. It's unacceptable, to be honest. The refs were bad tonight."

"It's tough, you saw how 'Bron reacted [to the missed call], how the team reacted, tough pill to swallow."

Davis had a solid evening all things considered. In 34 minutes, he scored a somewhat inefficient 16 points on 6-of-15 shooting and pulled down 10 rebounds.

Davis and James are set to sit out tomorrow night's bout against another starry Eastern Conference team, the Brooklyn Nets, on the first night of a back-to-back pair of games.