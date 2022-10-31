Lakers News: How Darvin Ham Is Maximizing Russell Westbrook As A Reserve

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham revealed that he was determined to make the most out of oft-derided L.A. point guard Russell Westbrook this season. It appears he's now doing that.

Westbrook has been shifted to a bench role for the Lakers over the last two games, and his output and attitude suggest a reinvigorated player.

Yesterday, in a much-needed 121-110 win against the Denver Nuggets to break L.A.'s five-game season-opening losing streak, Westbrook scored 18 points on 6-of-12 shooting from the field and recorded a near triple-double with eight assists (against just three turnovers) and eight rebounds.

Per Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register, Ham expressed in postgame remakes his support for Westbrook to break out, and how he felt the 6'3" vet was unfairly maligned for the team's brutal 33-49 season. Ham noted that Westbrook's willingness to play as a reserve, after starting in the NBA for 1,007 straight games, was a testament to his selflessness.

“One of the biggest things about me getting this job was for him to get that respect that he deserved because a lot of what went on last year was not his fault, and everything, all of the blame, was placed on him... And so I told him, ‘Man, just listen to me. Believe in me, bro. I’m gonna put you in a position to succeed with the group. But you have to put the group first. It can’t be about me or I or mine. It’s gotta be us, ours, we.’ And he’s done that.”

If coming off the bench helps yield more wins for Los Angeles, one would expect Westbrook to remain amenable to his new gig. He thrives with the ball in his hands, and of course when playing alongside LeBron James for long periods, he needs to be deferential to the Lakers' superstar more often than not. By getting more minutes apart from James, Westbrook is able to function more frequently as the team's primary playmaker during those windows.