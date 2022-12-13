Lakers News: How All-Star Arch-Rival Feels About Lakers' Postseason Chances

A certain Warriors All-Star says he would never count out LeBron and the Lakers as threats in the West.

After a soap opera of an off-season where people demanded the team should get rid of Russell Westbrook at all costs, and starting off the season 2-10, L.A. is in a pretty good spot at the moment, all things considered.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis are the driving forces of this team, and when they are in the lineup, the Lakers are a real good team.

Analysts and NBA players alike recognize that, regardless of the current standings. That includes Golden State Warriors champion Draymond Green who joined the ESPN NBA Countdown crew before their matchup against the Boston Celtics and put the Lakers as threats in the West.

The four-time All-Star knows never to count out a team led by LeBron and A.D. It seems like many years ago, but A.D. and James are one of the top duos to win an NBA championship in the past five years.

Even though things may not be where L.A. would like them to be, they are trending upwards at the moment.

Since starting 2-10, the Lakers have won nine of their last 14 games, while both Davis and James have played in most of those games.

Now the question is, are the Lakers good enough to compete in the West as currently constructed? That remains to be seen. L.A. has put up fights with some of the best teams in the league and even beat one of those teams, the Bucks.

It's no secret the Lakers are out there seeking ways to improve the squad, so this may not be the final version of this 2022-2023 Lakers.

The Lakers may need to make a trade to give themselves a shot at a championship. LeBron isn't getting any younger, and they cannot waste A.D.'s prime with only one title to show for.

Will Los Angeles stick with what they got or make a move? We shall see.