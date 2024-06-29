Lakers News: How Free Agent LeBron James Could Help LA's Future
20-time All-Star Los Angeles Lakers combo forward LeBron James just declined his $51.4 million player option for the 2024-25 NBA season, and will become an unrestricted free agent for the first time in six years. But that doesn't necessarily mean he's departing the Lakers, who did after all just draft his 19-year-old former USC Trojans combo guard son, Bronny James, with the No. 55 pick this past week.
According to Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report, James is considering taking a moderate discount to allow Los Angeles to ink another free agent to a full midlevel exception this summer.
Several interesting veteran talents will be available this year. Wings like old friend Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Kelly Oubre Jr. could both be had for the full mid-level, worth in the range of $12.9 million annually. Caldwell-Pope would be taking a bit of a discount from his $15.4 million declined player option with the Denver Nuggets.
