After your Los Angeles Lakers withstood a second-half rally to vanquish the Charlotte Hornets 121-115 Monday night, LA head coach Darvin Ham spoke with gathered reporters about the critical defensive effort that helped key a big victory for Los Angeles (particularly in the game's first half, of course).

The Lakers held the Hornets to a 45-point first half, while pouring in 60 points of their own (paced by 19 points from LeBron James).

"I think we came out with a defensive focus," Ham said. "Just really guys being engaged, the pick-and-roll, off the ball, our shifts, our activity, rebounding. There was definitely more focus to detail and [there] was a lot of good dialogue back and forth in the film session and our practice today, our film session this morning. I think guys are just locked in."

"Each game is an opportunity for us to shrink that gap in the win-loss column, and tonight was another step in the right direction. But kudos to Charlotte, they're tough, man. You have to beat them the full 48 minutes. We had a little slippage in the second half giving up 70 points but at the end of the day, a win is a win. Anytime you can win in this league you should be feeling thankful and grateful, and we are just that."

The Lakers now head home to LA following a 3-2 road tilt. LA will next host the visiting Miami Heat Wednesday, hoping to avenge its 112-98 defeat to Jimmy Butler and co. last week.