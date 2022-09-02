Lakers News: How Long Could Patrick Beverley Be A Laker?

Your Los Angeles Lakers just added what on paper could be an excellent fit as the team's Russell Westbrook replacement. 34-year-old veteran point guard Patrick Beverley should, if healthy, be able to chip in with the kind of outside shooting touch and defensive aptitude that Westbrook lacks. That said, how long is he going to actually be a Laker?

On the most recent edition of the HoopsHype Podcast, HoopsHype's Michael Scotto is joined by Jovan Buha of The Athletic, where the duo discuss a wide array of Lakers-related topics.

They dive into Beverley's future with the club. The 6'2" point guard, a three-time All-Defensive Teamer, is on an expiring $13.1 million deal for the 2022-23 NBA season.

Scotto notes that he could be brought back to the Lakers as a free agent in 2023 using his Bird Rights, which would enable L.A. to add other players in free agency and then re-sign Beverley.

Scotto views Beverley as a "win-now player," the type of key figure any contending club would love in its lineup. How robust the 2023 free agent market will be for a 34-year-old point guard with significant injury history remains to be seen. Theoretically, Beverley at the right price would be a great fit for almost any playoff-caliber team's locker room. If the marriage proves lackluster, Lakers team president Rob Pelinka can always re-assess Beverley's future with the team in the offseason.

For now, the big question is: how can they move off Russell Westbrook's contract and bring back more veterans that can help the team return to postseason glory?