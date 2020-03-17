How NBA Suspension Could Impact The Lakers

NBA commissioner Adam Silver suspended the season Wednesday amid the COVID-19 pandemic and said the hiatus is expected to last at least 30 days.

It will likely last longer considering the Center for Disease Control recommended Sunday that all events with 50 or more people be rescheduled over the next eight weeks.

A long layoff during what would've been the stretch run of the season impacts every team in the NBA. Let's take a look at how it may affect the Lakers in particular.

Considering LeBron James in 35 years old and in his 17th season in the league, a little rest and recovery might not be a bad thing for the three-time NBA champion. He's been struggling with a nagging left groin injury that he sustained last season on Christmas. He was listed as questionable because of the injury for the team's last game before the season was suspended against Brooklyn on March 10.

James went on to play in the game, finishing one assist shy of a triple-double with 29 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists in the Lakers' 104-102 loss. Before the game, James explained how he's managed his groin injury this season.

"It’s more mental than anything for me," James said March 10. "Having the mentality of getting my body ready and preparing my mind to go out and playing as many games as I can and being available to my teammates and this franchise, so a lot of it has to do with the mental side. Obviously, the physical side takes a toll in a long season, but mentally I have to be as sharp as you can as well."

James led the Lakers to the best record in the Western Conference at 49-14. He's having yet another MVP-caliber season, leading the league in assists (10.6) while averaging 25.7 points and 7.9 rebounds a game.

Since the All-Star break, James has averaged 30 points on 55.1 percent shooting, 9.4 assists and 8.2 rebounds, leading the Lakers to big wins over the NBA-leading Milwaukee Bucks and the Clippers, who have the second-best record in the Western Conference at 44-20.

Some rest could bump James' game up to another level.

Or it could interfere with his momentum as he tries to lead the Lakers to their first championship since 2010 after the team missed the playoffs the last six years.

The suspension also means that the Lakers will have to wait even longer to integrate Markieff Morris and Dion Waiters onto the team. The Lakers acquired Morris on Feb. 23 and Waiters on March 6.

Lakers' coach Frank Vogel recently acknowledged it's challenging to add two new players so late in the season to a team that's already so bonded.

"It’s difficult. I’m not going to lie about that," Vogel said at Lakers' practice on March 7. "But there’s such value in having these two guys on our team come playoff time that everybody is going to benefit from it and everybody sees the value in it. It’s tricky just making sure that they’re getting some minutes to get acclimated without impacting the rhythm of the other guys."

So far, NBA teams aren't allowed to practice. That being said, if they are allowed to practice before the season picks back up, the Lakers could have an advantage in having some extra time to familiarize Morris and Waiters with their schemes.

As of now, everything is still up in the air. Silver said there's a chance the NBA season will be canceled all together because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the Lakers, who were on a roll and in a great position to go deep into the playoffs, it's a frustrating reality even though it's absolutely necessary.

If and when the season resumes, it will be interesting to see if the Lakers will be refreshed and even better -- or whether their momentum will be affected and it will take some time to regain their steam.