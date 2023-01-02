On Friday night, the excellent play of Los Angeles Lakers starting center Thomas Bryant abetted All-Star starting power forward LeBron James in staving off the Atlanta Hawks for a critical away game, a 130-121 LA win.

James led the way for Los Angeles, pouring in 47 points (on his 38th birthday!). Bryant was the club's second-leading scorer, notching 19 points of his own, on a hyper-efficient 8-of-10 shooting from the field, while grabbing 17 (!) rebounds.

"I thought I was helpful by just looking for my man and boxing him out and trying to get as many loose balls and rebounds as I could out there. I knew that they were big out there, they rebound the ball well. We wanted to take advantage of that and try to get some easy points out of those rebounding positions."

When asked how he approached his game as a starter, ostensibly filling the role of the more offensively versatile Anthony Davis, Bryant was diplomatic.

"We all have different ways that we like to play," he noted. "I just try to bring as much as I can to the table and help my team out as much as I can. AD to me, that's a first ballot Hall of Famer right there. And to fill his shoes is very, very difficult but I try to bring what I can to the table: my intensity, my rebounding ability, and being open and finishing when I can out there. Making myself available to my teammates and getting my teammates open as well."

Bryant has started eight contests for LA since Davis went down with a stress injury in his right foot on December 16th. Across those games, the 25-year-old out of Indiana University is averaging 14.5 points, 9.5 boards, and 1.5 dimes a night in a modest 28.8 minutes. Wenyen Gabriel and Thomas account for the rest of the available center minutes.