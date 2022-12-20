Lakers News: How Thomas Bryant Elevated His Shotmaking In Second Half Vs. Washington

6'10" Los Angeles Lakers big man Thomas Bryant may not be Anthony Davis, but he'll have to do until the team's eight-time All-Star center and best player returns from his injured right foot, possibly as soon as mid-January.

The early returns have been encouraging.

During his first game as a full starter, against the Washington Wizards at Crypto.com Arena, the 25-year-old out of the University of Indiana turned in an impressive performance when the dust had settled: 16 points and 10 rebounds.

But he got a majority of that offense cooking in the second half, after starting slowly in the first two frames. In the game's second half alone, Bryant scored 12 of those 16 points on 5-of-6 shooting from the floor (including both those triples) and pulled down seven of those rebounds.

Following the contest, Bryant took questions from gathered media regarding his big night.

"I think [my play from half-to-half] progressed pretty well," Bryant said. "For me I know I missed some easy ones, but I just have to keep playing, it's a game of ups and downs. First half was down, second half was up, luckily in my favor, so it helped us get the win. So I'm happy for it."

"For me I don't take it as putting pressure on myself as a big opportunity, I put the pressure on myself because I know I can make those shots, and I can make those consistently. I can't miss those. It's the way of the game, sometimes I miss them sometimes I get them, but I'm proud of how I responded in the second half in just turning everything around. Defensively I feel like I was out there causing some problems, using my hands."

"I knew if LeBron had an open lane I just had to make myself available, luckily it went my way right there and got the easy dunk to put us up two."