Lakers News: How to Watch Critical 2024 NBA Draft for LA
The 2024 NBA Draft tips off on Wednesday, taking place over the course of two days from June 26-27. This will be the first draft for the Lakers with new head coach J.J. Redick, who was introduced as the team's new HC on Monday.
The NBA Draft will air on ABC, ESPN, and ESPN+. The first day of the draft will take place in primetime, starting at 8 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PST on Wednesday. The second day of the draft begins at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT.
The Lakers have both a first- and second-round pick in this year's draft. The Lakers hold the No. 17 pick, and the No. 55 pick in the draft.
There is of course large belief that the Lakers will draft Bronny James with the No. 55 pick in the draft. Bronny, who is the son of Lakers' great LeBron James, declared for the draft after one season at USC. These plans of course are not set in stone, and could especially get interrupted if another team picks Bronny before the No. 55 pick.
As for the No. 17 pick, there is much less certainty for who the team will select. Their pick will of course largely depend on what the teams picking before the Lakers do with their selections.
