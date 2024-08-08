How To Watch Lakers' LeBron James, Anthony Davis in Olympic Semifinals
One of the most stacked rosters in Team USA basketball since the 1992 Dream Team, which boasted 11 Hall of Famers, is looking to punch its ticket to the gold medal game in the 2024 Paris Olympics on Thursday.
To do so will require Los Angeles Lakers All-NBA frontcourt superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis to square off against the man whose Denver Nuggets have eliminated L.A. from the playoffs for the last two seasons: three-time league MVP center Nikola Jokic, whose Team Serbia hopes to buck the odds this summer and hand the Americans their first loss.
Team USA hasn't lost an Olympics in 20 years. James was on that bronze medal team — and he surely wouldn't want to slip into the bronze medal game with the gold medal game now so close.
The Americans are coming off the most dominant victory of their French games thus far (they had some massive blowouts during their undefeated, 5-0 exhibition game runs, as well). On Tuesday, Team USA took down Team Brazil 122-87, despite former first round draft pick Bruno Caboclo scoring 30 points on 13-of-20 shooting from the floor (2-of-6 from long range) and 2-of-3 shooting from the charity stripe.
Six Team USA players notched double-digit points. Phoenix Suns All-Stars Devin Booker (18 points on 6-of-9 shooting from the field and 1-of-1 shooting from the foul line) and Kevin Durant (11 points on 4-of-8 shooting from the floor and 3-of-3 shooting from the foul line) may have been the Americans' top-scoring teammate duo, but James and Davis weren't far behind.
James scored 12 points on 5-of-6 shooting from the floor and 2-of-3 shooting from the charity stripe, dished out nine dimes, grabbed three boards, and stole three balls in 17 minutes. The four-time league MVP has enjoyed a really solid tournament run so far, en route to what he hopes will be his third gold medal. In 16 minutes, Davis scored 13 points while shooting 5-of-9 from the field (1-of-2 from beyond the arc) and 2-of-2 from the foul line, while grabbing a game-high eight rebounds, passing for three assists, snagging two steals and blocking one shot.
Neither Davis nor James has appeared in an Olympic tournament since the 2012 London games. But their additions to the roster have clearly improved the Americans' chances.
Thursday's contest tips off at 12 p.m. PT, and will be broadcast on NBC and streamed on its sister site, Peacock.
