How to Watch Lakers' LeBron James Carry the Flag at the Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony
Los Angeles Lakers All-Star LeBron James will be the male flag bearer for Team USA during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games ceremony on Friday. James, a four-time Olympian, will be joined by tennis star Coco Gauff, who is Team USA's female flag bearer.
Here's how to watch James at the opening ceremony.
How to Watch
The 2024 Paris Opening Ceremony will air on NBC, and will also be available to stream on Peacock and NBC platforms including NBC.com, the NBC app, and the NBC Olympics app. The ceremony will begin at 1:30 p.m. ET/10:10 a.m. PT.
What to Know About the Opening Ceremony:
For the first time, the Opening Ceremony will not take place at a stadium. Instead, the ceremony will take place across Paris, France as athletes travel across the famed Seine River in over 90 boats. The Parade of Nations will begin at the Austerlitz Bridge, and athletes will travel passed landmarks including the Louvre and Notre Dame before finishing close to the Eiffel Tower in the Trocadéro District.
Over 590 athletes will compete for Team USA in Paris this summer. The United States is the all-time leader in Olympic medals and Olympic gold medals, having won 1,070 medals at the Summer Olympic Games since they began in 1896.
James is competing at his fourth Olympic Games, and his first since the London 2012 Olympics. He holds two gold medals and one bronze.
When Will James Compete?
James and Team USA begin their Olympic competition on July 28. They will have games on July 28, July 31, and Aug. 3 against their Group C opponents — South Sudan, Serbia, and Puerto Rico. If they qualify past the group stage, they will advance to the Quarterfinals, which begin Aug. 6.
