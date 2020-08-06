Students From I Promise School Cheer On LeBron James, Lakers On Virtual Fan Board

Students and staff members from LeBron James' I Promise School were featured on the virtual fan board during the Lakers' 105-86 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday.

James founded the school in his hometown of Akron, Ohio, in 2018 to help at-risk youth.

James, who had 19 points, 11 rebounds and four assists in the team's second loss in the NBA bubble at Walt Disney World near Orlando, said he was so locked into the game that he didn't notice the students.

"My mom texted me after the game and told me," James said, adding, "...That was pretty, pretty cool. That was pretty cool."

Later that evening, James posted a photo of them with red heart emojis onto his Instagram Story.

The LeBron James Family Foundation tweeted: “We brought the noise to the virtual crowd last night for @KingJames & @Lakers! 🙌 #WeAreFamily 💛💜“

Rapper Lil Wayne, who often attended Lakers games at Staples Center, was also featured as a virtual fan on Wednesday.

The Lakers (51-16) have clinched the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference and have four seeding games remaining before they try to compete for their first championship since 2010.

They play the Houston Rockets today at 6 p.m. PST before playing the Indiana Pacers on Saturday, the Denver Nuggets on Monday and the Sacramento Kings on Thursday.

The first round of the playoffs begin Aug. 17. The 16-time champion Lakers made the playoffs this season for the first time since 2013.