Lakers News: Injury Report Ahead Of Lakers-Cavaliers Rematch

Your Los Angeles Lakers are set to miss two bench players tonight in something of an early game against L.A. All-Star LeBron James's former club, the Cleveland Cavaliers, when that contest kicks off at 4:30 p.m. PT on TNT and Spectrum SportsNet.

According to the league's injury report, 6'9" power forward/center Wenyen Gabriel and 6'6" rookie shooting guard Max Christie will miss tonight's bout. Lakers stars James (sore left ankle) and Anthony Davis (tight lower back) are listed as available to suit up.

Gabriel, as was reported earlier today, is going to be absent for at least a week (i.e. the rest of L.A.'s current road trip) while he grapples with a strained left shoulder. Christie has been assigned to the Lakers' NBA G League club, the South Bay Lakers, where he will join two-way players Scotty Pippen Jr. and Cole Swider.

Mike Trudell of Lakers.com reports that Los Angeles head coach Darvin Ham announced that he will run back his starting five from Sunday's Wizards win: Patrick Beverley and Dennis Schröder in the backcourt, Lonnie Walker IV at small forward, and James and AD up front.

The Cavaliers aren't quite as lucky. Cleveland is without at least two rotation players in small forward Dean Wade, who is out 3-4 weeks with a left shoulder sprain, and

All-Star starting Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen is listed as being merely questionable with a low back contusion.

Two other rotation players, reserve point guard Ricky Rubio (ACL surgery) and Dylan Windler (sprained right ankle), have yet to suit for Cleveland this season as they grapple with long-term injuries.

Rookie two-way big man Isaiah Roby (Evan's big brother) is on assignment with the Cavaliers' NBAGL squad.

The 10-12 Lakers are hoping to inch that much closer to a .500 record with its third straight road win (and fourth straight overall) tonight against the 15-9 Cavaliers. Time will tell if they're able to pull that off.