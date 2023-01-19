Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis, who's looked like a shoo-in to make the 2023 NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City next month as his team's best player, has apparently been battling a non-COVID-19 illness of late. This morning, he was previously listed as questionable to suit up for tonight's matchup against your Los Angeles Lakers.

Per Dave McMenamin of ESPN, Sabonis is officially unavailable this evening. Rim-rolling Kings big man Richaun Holmes is set to start ahead of Sabonis. This is a massive blow for Sacramento given that, as we said, he's the Kings' best player.

Backup Sacramento point guard Matthew Dellavedova and reserve center Alex Len have also been ruled out for tonight with non-COVID-19 illnesses of their own. It's unclear if they have the same bug.

Outside of two-way players Keon Ellis and Neemias Queta (who are getting reps with Sacramento's Stockton affiliate club), the rest of the Kings' roster is relatively healthy and raring to go.

The Kings, who at 24-18 occupy the fourth seed in the Western Conference, are looking for their fifth consecutive win tonight, which would improve their season "series" record against the 20-24 Lakers to 3-1. The absence of Sabonis could throw a wrench into that goal, given that LeBron James, who had previously been merely questionable to suit up, is now available for the Lakers.