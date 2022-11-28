Lakers News: Injury Report For Pacers-L.A.

After spending their last week on the road, your Los Angeles Lakers are looking mostly healthy ahead of their return to Crypto.com Arena, where they will do battle with Myles Turner, Buddy Hield and the rest of the Indiana Pacers who are not being considered as trade candidates for L.A. this season.

Per the league's latest injury report, the team's All-Star frontcourt of LeBron James and Anthony Davis has been listed as merely "probable" to play tonight. Davis missed the team's last game, yet another win against the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday, with a left calf contusion. James is hoping to play his third straight game after missing five straight with a left adductor strain.

Starting point guard Patrick Beverley will finish out his three-game suspension tonight. Dennis Schroder has filled in more than capably in his absence as a starter, and it would probably behoove Darvin Ham to permanently demote non-shooter Beverley when he does return later this week.

Two-way Lakers rookie players Scotty Pippen Jr. and Cole Swider continue to work with L.A.'s NBAGL affiliate in El Segundo, the South Bay Lakers, and will not be available tonight.

On the Pacers side, second-year small forward Chris Duarte is unavailable with a left ankle sprain and veteran center Daniel Theis remains out as continues to recover from a right knee surgery (although he didn't play a single second for the Pacers even before the surgery). Two-way Pacers players Trevelin Queen and Kendall Brown are questionable for Indiana. Veteran shooting guard Andrew Nembhard is questionable with a left knee bruise.