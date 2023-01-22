LA could be without both All-Stars tonight.

Per the league's injury report, Los Angeles Lakers All-Star power forward LeBron James is listed as questionable to play tonight against the Portland Trail Blazers. As has been the case recently, the 6'9" forward is dealing with a sore left ankle.

Still-injured Lakers starters Anthony Davis (right foot stress injury), Lonnie Walker IV (left knee tendinitis), and Austin Reaves (left hamstring strain) have already been ruled out. Two-way players Cole Swider and Scotty Pippen Jr. are away from the team, working out with LA's G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers, in El Segundo.

Long-injured new Trail Blazers reserve guard Gary Payton II, like Juan Toscano-Anderson a former 2022 Golden State Warriors role player, is listed as probable to play with a left calf contusion. Oft-hurt Portland forward Justise Winslow is out yet again with a sprained left ankle.

The action tips off tonight at 6 p.m. PT on the Trail Blazers' home turf, the Moda Center.