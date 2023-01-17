Lakers Injury Report: LeBron James Health Status For Rockets Game Revealed

38-year-old Los Angeles Lakers All-Star power forward LeBron James, who had been previously considered questionable to suit up on the second night of a back-to-back, is going to be joining tonight's LA lineup after all, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

James, who has missed 10 games already this season due to various maladies, is frankly too old to play back-to-back games all year, and has occasionally sat some out before. But he knows his Lakers are desperate for a win, and the Houston Rockets, tonight's matchup, represent a unique opportunity for a LeBron-led team to do just that.

McMenamin reveals that Patrick Beverley will return to the starting lineup after missing his club's last two games with a non-coronavirus ailment. Troy Brown Jr., who started at shooting guard last night, will be getting the starting small forward nod over Juan-Toscano Anderson:

Incumbents Dennis Schroder and Thomas Bryant will fill out the rest of LA's starting five. The Lakers of course will still be without three key injured pieces: All-Star starting center Anthony Davis (out with a right foot stress injury), starting swingman Lonnie Walker IV (left knee tendinitis) and reserve guard Austin Reaves (left hamstring strain).

On the other side of the equation, Houston will be missing starting point guard Kevin Porter Jr., plus two-way players Trevor Hudgins and Darius Days.