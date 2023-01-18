Your Los Angeles Lakers could be missing the engine that has made their offense hum tonight.

Per a recent NBA injury report, All-Star power forward LeBron James has been listed as questionable to play for LA following his 48-point masterpiece Monday against the Houston Rockets. The ailment? The pesky left ankle that has kept his status at least somewhat tenuous ahead of several recent games. He generally does suit up.

A LeBron James absence could hurt the Lakers' odds of evening their regular season series with Sacramento. The Kings are currently leading LA 2-1.

The last time these two teams met, the Lakers were putting the finishing touches on a five-game winning streak, thanks to yet another superlative LeBron James performance in a season that's been full of them. The Chosen One hung 37 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and a steal on Sacramento on the road in a 136-134 win.

Key Los Angeles contributors Davis, Lonnie Walker IV (left knee tendinitis), and Austin Reaves (left hamstring strain) are still out with long-term maladies. Two-way rookie point guard Scotty Pippen Jr. has been sent to get in more reps with the Lakers' NBA G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers. HIs fellow two-way player, marksman power forward Cole Swider, is not listed on the injury report, so presumably he will be available for spot minutes.

For now, the Kings have only listed their two-way players, Keon Ellis and Neemias Queta, as being unavailable today.