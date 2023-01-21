Los Angeles Lakers All-Star power forward LeBron James has been questionable for the last two days leading up to Friday's matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies.

But finally, per the league's latest injury report, his status has been updated just ahead of tip-off. James, who had been ruled questionable with a sore left ankle, has been upgraded to available, per Marc Stein.

Though the Lakers are considered major underdogs at home, they will at least have a puncher's chance now, thanks to the newly-guaranteed presence of The Chosen One in the team's starting lineup.

Anthony Davis (right foot stress injury), Lonnie Walker IV (left knee tendinitis), and Austin Reaves (left hamstring strain) remain out with long-term ailments. Despite a dearth of healthy bodies, two-way rookies Scotty Pippen Jr. and Cole Swider are away from the team while they continue to get reps with LA's El Segundo affiliate, the South Bay Lakers.

For the Grizzlies, Kennedy Chandler has been ruled available with a nasal fracture (he'll be wearing a face mask), old pal Danny Green remains unavailable as he continues to work his way back from a left knee surgery. Second-year lottery pick Ziaire Williams remains questionable due to a non-COVID-19 illness. The 6'9" Williams, incidentally, is a Lancaster native and former teammate of Bronny James on the basketball team at Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth.

The action tips off at 7 p.m. PT, and will be broadcast on Spectrum SportsNet locally.