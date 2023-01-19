Will the All-Star power forward be able to suit up against Sacramento?

Your Los Angeles Lakers have finally made a determination on the availability of 38-year-old All-Star power forward LeBron James, who was previously listed as questionable to play with a sore left ankle. Though his play on the court has aged like fine wine, he has accrued injuries more frequently in his years with LA than he has at any previous stop.

Per Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee (yes, the Kings beat reporter has the scoop), James will is going to play for LA tonight.

As previously reported, LA starters Anthony Davis (right foot stress injury) and Lonnie Walker IV (left knee tendinitis), key reserve guard Austin Reaves (left hamstring strain), and rookie two-way point guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (who's with the team's NBAGL affiliate, the South Bay Lakers) have already been ruled out.

On the Sacramento front, the Kings have revealed that LeBron's old Cleveland Cavaliers comrade reserve point guard Matthew Dellavedova is questionable with a non-COVID-19 illness, as is backup center Alex Len. Two-way players Keon Ellis and Neemias Queta are with the team's Stockton affiliate.

Most interestingly for LA, the Kings' best player, All-Star center Domantas Sabonis, is merely questionable with a non-COVID-19 illness of his own. Losing Sabonis would basically level the playing field and at least give the Anthony Davis-less Lakers a fighting chance against a much better and deeper Sacramento club. The 26-year-old big man has been averaging 18.9 points on .610/.380/.749 shooting splits, 12.6 rebounds, and 7.1 assists for the 24-18 Kings.