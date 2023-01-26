Your Los Angeles Lakers are going to be more complete tonight than they have been in a month and a half.

Accordingly, LA superstar power forward LeBron James -- who had been listed as questionable with a sore left ankle earlier today -- will suit up for the Lake Show after all, per Mike Trudell of Lakers.com.

It's pretty impressive that the 38-year-old future Hall of Famer will suit up for the second time in a row. Then again, it's also fairly unnecessary, given that Los Angeles will be playing against a terrible team LA could probably beat without him. The man is defying the achievements of any other 38-year-old not named Michael Jordan or Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Yes he's scoring more than that duo, but NBA defenses have totally changed.