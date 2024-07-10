Lakers Injury Report: Status of Bronny James for California Classic vs Heat Revealed
Los Angeles Lakers rookie point guard Bronny James, the No. 55 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft and the eldest son of All-Star Lakers combo forward LeBron James, will suit up for the Lakers' Summer League squad in Wednesday night's California Classic L.A. finale against the Miami Heat, according to the Lakers' official X account.
Bronny James had sat out L.A.'s second contest, a 92-68 defeat against the Golden State Warriors' Summer League team on Sunday, with a knee issue.
The action tips off at 4 p.m. PT on ESPN2.
The 6-foot-4 James, who made the NBA leap after just one season with the USC Trojans, will be moved to shooting guard tonight, while former Saint Mary's point guard Tommy Khuse, now with Italian squad Derthona Basket, while run the point. L.A.'s top pick in this year's draft, former Tennessee Volunteers sharpshooter Dalton Knecht (the No. 17 pick), will be shifted to small forward, while second-year ex-Pepperdine forward Maxwell Lewis will start at the four spot, and returning two-way center Colin Castleton will man the middle at the tip.
Los Angeles has gone 0-2 to start. In his lone California Classic game this season, Bronny James scored just four points on 2-of-9 shooting from the floor.
