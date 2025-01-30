Is Anthony Davis Playing vs Wizards? Lakers Release Full Injury Report
The Los Angeles Lakers are scheduled to take on the Washington Wizards tonight as they continue their long road trip. However, the team will be without one of their star players as center Anthony Davis will miss this game.
Davis suffered an abdominal strain in the last game against the Philadelphia 76ers and will be out for at least a week. Los Angeles will need to go forward without their star player during this crucial stretch of games.
The Lakers have been playing better basketball over the past two weeks and it has seen them rise in the standings. But without Davis, things could get very challenging for this team as they are constructed in a way where they need him on the court.
Co-star LeBron James spoke about Davis and how important he is to this team.
“I mean, when our best player goes out, it’s always challenging,” James said. “Especially in the game. If he’s out from the beginning, then we have a game plan set. We know what to expect, we know what our lineup is gonna be. But when AD or any one of our guys go down throughout the course of a game, it’s just tough.”
Davis has been playing at a high level all season and has carried Los Angeles through. For the year, the veteran has averaged 25.7 points, 11.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.3 steals, and 2.1 blocks per game.
His play has helped to elevate the Lakers forward and they wouldn't be anywhere near as good without his services. Los Angeles will need to push forward without Davis and use the different lineups in place to try and find success.
With the NBA trade deadline coming up next week, the absence of Davis will be felt even heavier. This may show the Lakers that a trade does need to be made if they want to make a run at another title.
Davis has publicly said he wants the team to add another big man and it seems the front office may listen. Los Angeles has been looking around the league for deals and it could see something come about within the next week.
