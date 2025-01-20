Is James Harden Playing? Full Lakers vs Clippers Injury Report Revealed
Tonight’s Western Conference matchup between the Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers promises to be a thrilling, star-studded contest. Both teams are loaded with talent, and with the stakes high, this rivalry game is expected to showcase some of the NBA’s biggest names.
The Clippers' biggest question mark heading into the game is James Harden, who is listed as questionable due to illness. Harden has been a key contributor since joining the Clippers, averaging 21.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game, and luckily for the Clippers, he will be active for tonight's game.
The Clippers will have their primary playmaker and scoring threat. Harden, alongside Kawhi Leonard and Norman Powell will carry the offensive load, especially in clutch moments.
Leonard and Powell excel when paired with Harden on the court.
Ivica Zubac, the Clippers’ starting center, is available after being on the injury report due to low back soreness. Zubac’s presence is crucial in the paint, both offensively and defensively.
Kris Dunn, who was listed with left knee soreness, and will play. The Clippers will have his defensive contributions.
On the Lakers’ side, they’re dealing with injury concerns as well, although they are in a slightly better position. Anthony Davis is questionable with right calf soreness, a condition that could limit his mobility and overall impact on both ends of the floor.
Davis has been a dominant force for the Lakers this season, and his availability will be key to stopping the Clippers' potent offense. LeBron James, meanwhile, is listed as probable due to foot injury management, though it’s expected that he will suit up and lead the Lakers.
Jaxson Hayes is also questionable for the Lakers with right shoulder soreness, but his absence wouldn’t have as significant an impact as Davis or LeBron. Still, the Lakers’ depth could be tested if Hayes is sidelined.
With both teams dealing with injuries, tonight’s game could come down to who can adapt best to these absences. If Harden is out, the Clippers will lean even more on Leonard and George to carry the offense.
Meanwhile, the Lakers will need Davis to be at his best if they’re going to keep pace with the Clippers. The battle for Western Conference positioning is fierce, and tonight’s matchup could be crucial in determining how the standings shape up.
Injuries aside, both teams still have superstar talent on the floor, and the game will likely be a high-intensity, hard-fought battle. How each team responds to their injury concerns will be a major factor in the outcome of this rivalry game.
