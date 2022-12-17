Lakers News: Is Kyle Kuzma Pining For An L.A. Return?

It's no secret the Los Angeles Lakers are trying to do what they can to improve their roster. Since the start of the season, different names have floated around as possible trade targets for the purple and gold. It seems L.A. is interested in everyone in the market, but it is uncertain if they will pull the trigger since, at the beginning of the season, someone leaked they won't make a trade until 20 games landing on December 15th. But now that window has closed, and nothing has happened.

Ironically, things got a little juicy on December 15th as former Laker champion Kyle Kuzma had a fascinating tweet that caused NBA Twitter to go berserk.

Everyone, including NBA players, was going crazy with what Kuz tweeted, including NBA All-Stars Donovan Mitchell and Trae Young.

According to NBA insider Chris Haynes, the Lakers have inquired about Kyle Kuzma and a possible reunion with the purple and gold.

Kuzma was drafted by the Brooklyn Nets in the fourth round of the 2017 NBA Draft with the 27th overall pick but was then traded to L.A. on that night. He spent four years in Los Angeles, earning first-team All-Rookie in 2017-2018, and won an NBA championship with the Lakers in 2020, L.A.'s first since 2010.

Funny enough, Kuzma would fit perfectly with this Laker team, as they lack size at the win position and shot creators outside of LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

The Lakers traded Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and Montrezl Harrell for Russell Westbrook in a blockbuster deal in the summer of 2021.

That resulted in a disaster of a season for the Lakers in which Westbrook seemed to be unplayable for L.A. while Kuzma was doing well for himself in the nation's Capital.

The Flint native has averaged 18.4 points per game, 3.5 assists, and 8.2 rebounds in his time as a Wizard.

It has been reported that Kuzma is unlikely to sign with the Wizards and become a free agent next summer, making it the perfect scene for Washington to trade him.

The Lakers and Kuzma are a great fit; we'll see if they pull the trigger and reunite with the 27-year-old.