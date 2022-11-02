Your Los Angeles Lakers are aware that they may need to make a Russell Westbrook trade. L.A.'s most expensive player is earning $47.1 million this season to come off the bench, and his exorbitant deal has handicapped how the team can best be shaped to fit the All-Star talents of LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Marc Stein reports in his latest Substack piece that the Los Angeles front office, led by team vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka, has been eyeing Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier since at least last spring. Though Los Angeles would love to add "Scary Terry" to its roster, the team apparently has reservations surrounding another veteran contract long rumored to be included in a potential deal: oft-injured forward Gordon Hayward.

Hayward, when healthy, remains a pretty terrific offensive player, though he has lost a step defensively thanks to a variety of maladies over the years. The 6'7" forward out of Butler is averaging 18.9 points (on .495/.360/.806 shooting splits), 4.4 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 0.7 steals a night across seven healthy games for Charlotte this season. Should he remain healthy, the 32-year-old could provide floor spacing and scoring versatility for the Lakers at either forward spot alongside LeBron James, with Anthony Davis presumably still jumping his less-preferred position of center.

Stein notes that Los Angeles is apparently hung up on the possibility of taking Hayward's money back in a deal to make the money work in a trade. A big part of L.A.'s reticence is that Hayward will make a guaranteed $31.5 million in the 2023-24 NBA season, thus more or less killing the team's long hoped-for ability to make a splash in 2023 free agency.

The 6'1" Rozier, 28, has missed all but two games this season with an ankle injury. In those two games, the Louisville product averaged 23.5 points (with a .395/.400/.875 slash line), 8.5 assists, 7.0 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks a night. He is a career 37.6% three-point shooter on 5.3 attempts per game.

A hypothetical Lakers starting five featuring Rozier at the point, Lonnie Walker IV or Austin Reaves at shooting guard, Hayward at small forward, James at power forward, and Davis at center would be a significant upgrade just given how much having two new knockdown shooters would open up driving lanes for L.A.'s two stars. Los Angeles head coach Darvin Ham could alternately start Patrick Beverley at point guard and Rozier at shooting guard (a position he has gotten familiar with on the Hornets), but the team would be surrendering a lot of size in the backcourt with that lineup.