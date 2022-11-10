It appears that Los Angeles Lakers superstar forward LeBron James, who has previously expressed a desire to branch out into NBA team ownership, is also looking to test the waters of yet another major American sport: the NFL.

We could be doing a lot of tea leaf-parsing here, but check out what Dan Woike of The Los Angeles Times got out of LBJ today in a pregame presser:

On the one hand, yes, it was literally a one-sentence answer.

But on the other hand, let's unpack that delivery! It wasn't a dismissive "possibly," per Woike, it was a semi-smart aleck-tinged "possibly." And it's not as if James doesn't have a documented history of being a massive football fan. Beyond his barrage of tweets any time an NFL game is on and the Lakers aren't actively playing, he was also a high level wide receiver in high school and even considered trying out for an NFL roster during the 2011 lockout. Additionally, his show "The Shop" is going to debut next week as one of Amazon's alternate Thursday night broadcasts, where he, Maverick Carter and a rotating group of guests will watch the game and have broad conversations.

Beyond all that, of course, LBJ has a track record of purchasing ownership stakes in a variety of other sports. James also owns a pickleball team, portions of two soccer clubs, a stake in a pro stock car group, and a piece of the Boston Red Sox. He recently expressed an interest in joining a hypothetical ownership group for an oft-discussed Las Vegas expansion NBA franchise, should that come to pass.

So why wouldn't he want to get involved with his single-favorite non-NBA sport? It kind of makes all the sense in the world.

If only there was a team for sale right now...

Oh wait there totally is.