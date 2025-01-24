Is LeBron James Playing vs Celtics? Final Lakers Injury Report Released
The Los Angeles Lakers are gearing up for an exciting matchup against the Boston Celtics in what promises to be a star-studded affair. This Eastern-Western Conference matchup features NBA champions on both sides, and the Lakers have been showing strong form with a 3-1 record in their last four games.
The Lakers have jumped up to fifth in the Western Conference holding a record of 23-18. Their most recent victory came in a dominant win over the Washington Wizards, but a primary focus for Los Angeles will be on the status of 21-time All-Star forward LeBron James, who has been battling a lingering foot injury.
LeBron James was once again listed as probable on the injury report, as he continues to manage the foot issue that has plagued him for much of the season. While James has been available for the Lakers' previous matchups, his health will remain a key factor in the team's success moving forward.
However, James has been upgraded and will play in this game, after all.
If the Lakers want to continue their upward trajectory, having the four-time NBA champion fully engaged on the court will be crucial.
James' impact on the Lakers this season has been undeniable. Even at 40 years old, he continues to put up impressive numbers. This season, he has averaged 23.7 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 9.0 assists per game, showcasing his ability to do it all.
His versatility, leadership, and ability to elevate the team's performance make him irreplaceable, especially in high-stakes matchups like this one against the Celtics.
Given the NBA’s postponements earlier this season due to the L.A. wildfires, there was some speculation that those breaks could have been an opportunity for James to get additional rest and fully nurse his foot injury. However, with the season back on track, James’ ability to maintain his conditioning and manage the injury will be a balancing act for the Lakers’ medical team.
If James plays, the Lakers will look to build on their recent momentum, where key contributors like Anthony Davis and Austin Reaves have stepped up to support their superstar. Boston, with its star-studded roster, will be looking to challenge the Lakers in what is expected to be a high-intensity matchup.
Davis has also been listed on the injury report as probable, and is likely to join his team against the Celtics.
If James is on the floor, Los Angeles will have a better shot at securing a crucial win over their historic rivals, keeping their playoff aspirations alive.
