Is LeBron James Playing vs Heat? Final Lakers Injury Report Revealed
After losing 126-102 to the San Antonio Spurs, the Los Angeles Lakers are, unfortunately, on a losing streak, having previously lost to the Dallas Mavericks and Houston Rockets.
Despite this, the Lakers currently have a 20-17 record, keeping them at seventh place in the Western Conference. However, if they continue to lose, they could quickly move out of playoff contention.
Today, they have a chance to get back on track with a highly-anticipated matchup against the Miami Heat.
Luckily for the Lakers, they will have their superstar forward LeBron James on the court to face his old team.
James, who was listed as probable, will play against Miami.
The 20-time All-Star has maintained his consistent excellence this season, averaging 23.7 points, 8.8 assists, 7.6 total rebounds, 0.8 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game across 34 games.
James isn't the only player who will play against Miami. Power Forward/Center Anthony Davis is also listed as available, even though he was on the injury report due to left plantar fasciitis.
Davis has also been an integral part of the Lakers' success with an MVP-caliber season, averaging 25.9 points, 11.9 total rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.1 blocks, and 1.3 steals per game.
Lakers rookie guard Bronny James is currently listed as out due to illness, although there isn't any guarantee that he would see any significant playing time. This season, he has averaged 2.4 minutes played, 0.4 points, 0.3 assists, 0.1 total rebounds, 0.1 steals, and 0.1 blocks per game across nine games.
However, Bronny has shown improvement as part of the South Bay Lakers in the G Leagues, averaging 19 points, eight total rebounds, six assists, and two steals across two games.
Finally, forward Dorian Finney-Smith is also officially not playing against the Heat after his fiancée revealed on Instagram that their son had been born yesterday.
Three other players are listed as out for Los Angeles: Jalen Hood-Schifino due to a left hamstring strain, Jarred Vanderbilt due to right foot surgery recovery, and Christian Wood due to left knee surgery recovery.
