Is LeBron James Playing vs Warriors? Lakers Reveal Final Injury Report
Will 21-time All-Star Los Angeles Lakers power forward LeBron James suit up against the Golden State Warriors?
That's the question on the minds of everyone ahead of L.A.'s second tilt against another mediocre Pacific Division club, as the 6-foot-9 superstar had been considered merely probable to play through the left foot injury he's been grappling with for months now, per the NBA's most recent injury report.
Ahead of the game, James officially been cleared to play for the Lakers.
The durable 40-year-old has rarely missed time this season. James has been available for 39 of the Lakers' 42 games thus far this year. After grappling with health issues in four of his first five seasons with Los Angeles, the four-time league MVP has been impressively available of late. Since the start of the 2023-24 NBA season, James has appeared in a total of 110 of L.A.'s 124 potential regular season contests, and 116 of L.A.'s 130 cumulative games, including postseason bouts.
Elsewhere on the Lakers' injury report, James' son, rookie guard Bronny, remains with the Lakers' NBAGL affiliate, the South Bay Lakers, following a career-best 31-point night on Friday.
Point guard Jalen Hood-Schifino (left hamstring strain) and center/power forward Christian Wood (left knee surgery recovery) remain on the shelf.
More Lakers: Lakers Predicted to Ditch Austin Reaves for $163 Million Star Guard
The biggest health development for the Lakers, however, is the return of power forward Jarred Vanderbilt, who's back for the first time this year following an offseason surgery.
Read More: Lakers Star Forward Jarred Vanderbilt Medically Cleared to Play, Season Debut Revealed
For Golden State, former Defensive Player of the Year power forward Draymond Green, a longtime pal of James' following five postseason encounters (including four straight Finals meetings), is unavailable due to a left calf strain.
At 24-18 and riding a two-game win streak, the Lakers are currently the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference — just three games better than the No. 11-seeded Golden State Warriors (22-22). These two aging former champions' fortunes are not really so different, even if their relative standings in the West are. Ultimately, Los Angeles is a losing streak away from being right where Golden State is right now: out of the play-in race.
In his 39 healthy bouts, James is averaging 23.6 points on .511/.394/.765 shooting splits, 8.9 dimes and 7.7 boards a night.
More Lakers:
Lakers' LeBron James Named All-Star Starter, Makes NBA Record 21st Team
Anthony Davis Demands Los Angeles Trade for 'Another Big'
For the latest Los Angeles Lakers news and notes, stay glued to Lakers On SI.