Is New $12 Million Lakers Signing On Cusp of Breakout Season? Expert Weighs In
Is a new Los Angeles Lakers signing on the cusp of a breakout season in 2025-26?
Michael Shearer of HoopsHype writes that power forward Jake LaRavaia, who signed a two-season, $12 million deal with L.A. after splitting his last year with the Memphis Grizzlies and Sacramento Kings, could be primed for significant run in 2025-26.
The 23-year-old combo forward, who was born in Pasadena, will have at least one familiar face to help ease the transition. The 6-foot-7 forward shared the court with now-Lakers teammate Marcus Smart for a year-and-a-half in Memphis.
"LaRavia hasn’t exactly been a household name, playing just 136 games over his first three years in the league as he’s battled injuries. But the new Los Angeles Laker is in a prime position to feast playing next to LeBron James, Luka Doncic, and Austin Reaves," Shearer writes. "LaRavia will likely slot in as a high-minutes backup wing who can play anything from the two to the four. That flexibility should help him earn plenty of court time for a Lakers team that’s still rather top-heavy."
After he and Smart were traded out of Memphis in a three-team deal with the Kings and Washington Wizards, LaRavia saw his minutes reduced slightly at his new home. In 19 contests with the Kings last year, LaRavia averaged 6.1 points on .438/.385/.579 shooting splits, 2.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 0.9 steals a night.
In theory, at least, LaRavia should be able to give L.A. some of what they lost when 3-and-D combo forward Dorian Finney-Smith ditched the franchise for the Houston Rockets on a four-year, $54 million free agent deal this summer.
Although LaRavia isn't the defender Finney-Smith was, he may even be more skilled on offense, per Shearer.
"LaRavia shot 42 percent from deep last season and posted career-best passing, rebounding, and defensive numbers on a per-possession basis. LaRavia should provide more ball-handling and secondary playmaking potential than the man he’s replacing, Dorian Finney-Smith. He’s usually a hiding spot for an opponent’s worst defender, but LaRavia is 6-foot-8. He’s capable of bullying if he has a size mismatch, and he’s a crafty off-ball mover," Shearer notes.
Where LaRavia Needs to 'Step Up'
Still, LaRavia may need to graduate a bit in one key aspect of his game, if he hopes to become a staple in head coach JJ Redick's rotations.
"LaRavia will have to adjust his game some. He’ll need to step up defensively and be more willing to launch catch-and-shoot threes," Shearer adds. "If he does, he could become the next in a long line of role players who have career years playing next to James and Doncic."
