Lakers News: Is Russell Westbrook, Three-Point Ace, Here To Stay?

Los Angeles Lakers sixth man Russell Westbrook has become, dare we say, a reliable option from long range during his brief tenure as a reserve. Can it possibly last as the season continues?

In his five games since being moved to the bench, Westbrook is connecting on 45.5% of his 3.7 triple attempts per. That would represent a marked improvement over the 6'3" vet's career-best three-point rate, 34.3% on 7.2 tries during his 2016-17 MVP season.

For the 2022-23 season, Westbrook's three-point shooting average has already been elevated to 32.4% on 4.3 attempts thanks to his five-game hot streak. That may be no great shakes, but it's would also be his third-best such conversion rate in his 15-year career.

During his postgame presser following L.A.'s Sunday afternoon loss to the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers, Westbrook was asked point-blank about his improved sharpshooting.

He kept his answer fairly brief, though it sure sounds like he may have gotten up a few extra three-pointers during his offseason workouts.

Here's our transcript of his relevant thoughts:

"Just staying true to my work. I worked all summer and.. [I'm] staying true to it, taking my time, and the rest will take care of itself."

Los Angeles could certainly use another consistent shooter from beyond the arc, though historically that's never been Westbrook's preferred terrain. He's also most effective driving inside and dishing out to shooters, so sticking him in the corner isn't the best use of his talent. But if defenses leave him wide open from long range so frequently, it certainly behooves him to occasionally nail some treys.

Westbrook's play off the bench has been a bright spot during an otherwise uninspiring 2-7 start to the season. The Long Beach native has emerged as a fan favorite with the Crypto.com Arena crowd. His $47.1 million expiring contract is an overpay by a significant margin, to the point that it has limited the rest of L.A.'s roster-building, but in a vacuum his energy and effort have helped keep us engaged.