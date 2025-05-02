Jalen Rose Takes Major Shot at Lakers' JJ Redick
The Los Angeles Lakers may have wrapped up their season on Wednesday, but that hasn’t stopped them from remaining a hot topic in basketball circles.
Before Thursday’s Game 6 matchup between the New York Knicks and Detroit Pistons, former NBA player and analyst Jalen Rose took a pointed jab at Lakers head coach JJ Redick.
During TNT’s coverage of the Knicks-Pistons Game 5 discussion, Rose found an opening to poke fun at Redick while offering criticism of Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau—slipping in a sharp comment aimed at the Lakers’ recently being eliminated.
"Has Thibs been watching JJ Redick coach," said Rose.
This comment comes after Redick's questionable call to play his core five: LeBron James, Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimuea, and Dorian Finney Smith for the entire second half of Game 4 on the road against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The Lakers did well for most of that game, except for when it mattered most, in the fourth quarter. The Lakers were tired, and the decision not to rest one of his top guys for a few minutes might've bitten them in the butt.
What is done is done, but Redick received a ton of criticism for it, and deservedly so. It was not smart to let tired legs play the entire second half. The five players were clearly tired, which certainly affected their execution and decision-making on both sides of the ball in that contest.
Prior to Game 5 of Wednesday's game, Redick was asked about his decision to do just that, but he was not too fond of the question.
"Are you saying that because I'm inexperienced and that was an inexperienced decision I made? You think I don't talk to my assistants about substitutions every single timeout? That's a weird assumption," said Redick.
Redick and the Lakers will now regroup and focus on assembling the strongest roster possible as he prepares for his second year at the helm in Los Angeles.
