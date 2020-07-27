AllLakers
James Worthy Has A Suggestion For Anthony Davis: 'Get You Some Goggles'

Jill Painter Lopez

James Worthy believes Anthony Davis should wear goggles.  

After Worthy was poked in the eye in 1985 and suffered a scratched cornea, he wore goggles for the remaining nine seasons of his career.  

Davis got poked in the right eye in Saturday’s scrimmage against the Orlando Magic at Walt Disney World near Orlando. He was scheduled to sit out during the Lakers' third and final scrimmage today against Washington, but Lakers coach Frank Vogel added that he's also still dealing with the effects of that contact. 

“A.D, get your goggles, baby. Get you some goggles, man,” Worthy said on Spectrum SportsNet on Saturday. “I’m telling you it will protect your eyes, man. You get swiped at a lot. Nothing wrong with goggles.” 

Davis suffered the injury while going up for a rebound against the Magic late in the first quarter. He fell to the ground, covering his eye with his hands. He didn’t return to the game, but he did return to the bench. 

Worthy sustained a scratched cornea in March of his third season with the Lakers. The team went on to win a championship that year. Worthy won two more championships with the Lakers in 1987 and 1988. 

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, a six-time NBA champion and the league's all-time leading scorer, also wore goggles over his career.

Worthy believes all basketball players should follow in their footsteps. 

“And, also for you high schoolers, (there are) a lot of eye injuries in high school,” Worthy said. “Think about it. You can be cool with goggles on.”

