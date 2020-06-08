AllLakers
James Worthy To Graduating Class Of 2020: 'Be Great Leaders In Our Country’

Jill Painter Lopez

James Worthy encouraged seniors to be leaders in a video for Spectrum News1's graduation ceremony #SoCalGrads2020 on Saturday.

“Hello there, this is Big Game James Worthy and I’m talking to the class of 2020,” Worthy said in the video. “I know it’s been a difficult year this year being quarantined and not being able to have your graduation.

“We want you to know that you are remembered and we want to wish you all the luck, those of you who are going off to college or whatever your endeavors are. We want you to know that you are remembered and we want you to go on, graduate and be great leaders in our country. Congratulations once again to the class of 2020.” 

Graduation ceremonies around the nation were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic and now the country is engulfed in unrest following the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who was killed by white police officer Derek Chauvin on May 25 in Minneapolis.  Chauvin kneeled on Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes even though he pleaded that he couldn't breathe. 

There have been protests worldwide in an effort to combat police brutality and social injustices. 

Worthy, a TV analyst for Spectrum SportsNet, was a member of the Lakers when the Rodney King riots happened in Los Angeles in 1992. The Hall-of-Famer has been using his platform to speak on social injustices. 

While looting and riots were recently happening live around Los Angeles, Worthy spoke by phone to Spectrum News1 about the need to come together and end racial injustices. 

“I hope that through this type of noise and this type of understanding, people aren’t going to take it," Worthy said. "I hate to see destruction, but sometimes this is all people have as an outlet. I hope this situation can be the last one that can bring us together at a table to have Republicans and Democrats sit down and be honest about where our world is going. We have to compromise." 

