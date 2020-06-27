AllLakers
Jared Dudley Congratulates Former Teammate Vince Carter On Retirement

Jared Dudley congratulated former teammate Vince Carter on a Hall of Fame career. 

Carter announced his retirement on The Ringer’s “Winging it with Vince Carter” podcast on Thursday. Players, coaches and teams praised his 22-season career that included eight All-Star appearances.  

Dudley tweeted: “Congrats on a HOF career @mrvincecarter15 ! It was a honor to play along side of you!“

Dudley and Carter played together with the Suns during the 2010-11 season. Carter started that season in Orlando before a December trade sent him to Phoenix, where he played 51 games. 

Carter is 19th on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. He averaged 16.7 points a game in his career. He was famous for his athleticism, jaw-dropping dunks, personality and his sharp three-point shooting. 

The 43-year-old forward is the only player in NBA history to have at least 1,000 dunks and 2,000 three-pointers. His career spanned four decades, beginning with Toronto in 1998-99. 

Carter was the fifth overall pick in the 1998 draft by Golden State Warriors. The Warriors then traded Carter to Toronto in exchange for Antawn Jamison. 

Carter ended his career with the Atlanta Hawks, playing his last game against the New York Knicks on March 11. The NBA was suspended the same evening due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

After that game, Carter knew he may have played his final game. 

“It’s cool,” Carter told reporters in that postgame news conference. “Basketball’s been good to me. I’ve enjoyed each and every moment of it, the good and the bad. If this is it, it’s all good.”

Atlanta (20-47) didn’t qualify for the NBA’s resumption in Florida on July 30.  

