Jared Dudley Calls Vic Fangio’s Words On Racism In NFL: 'One Of The Most Ignorant Comments By A NFL Coach’

Jill Painter Lopez

Jared Dudley denounced Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio’s comments on racism in the NFL as "ignorant."

Fangio told reporters Tuesday: “I don’t see racism at all in the NFL. I don’t see discrimination in the NFL.” The following day, he released a statement apologizing for his words.

Dudley retweeted the apology and wrote: “We knew this statement was coming... Was one of the most ignorant comments made by a NFL coach.”

Fangio’s comments were particularly surprising amid widespread protests nationwide following the murder of George Floyd, an unarmed 46-year-old black man, at the hands of a white police officer May 25 in Minneapolis. 

The officer, Derek Chauvin, was arrested on charges of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. The murder charge was elevated to second-degree murder on Wednesday. 

The other three officers involved were charged with aiding and abetting murder on Wednesday. 

Following the murder of Floyd, there were protests, riots and looting in many cities across the nation.

Fangio wasn’t the only one in the NFL under fire for comments he made this week. Saints quarterback Drew Brees said in an interview with Yahoo Finance on Wednesday that he “will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag” in regards to players kneeling during the national anthem.

Brees received backlash from his teammate, Malcolm Jenkins, and countless others, including Lakers superstar LeBron James, who said he missed the point of why players kneel, pointing out that it has absolutely nothing to do with disrespecting the flag or the nation's soldiers.  

Dudley also weighed in, sharing a statement from Aaron Rodgers in which he wrote that peaceful protests during the national anthem have "NEVER been about an anthem or a flag." 

Dudley tweeted, “A12 > Brees,” in support of Rodgers, who wears No. 12 as quarterback for the Green Bay Packers.

Brees also issued an apology Thursday morning. 

"In speaking with some of you, it breaks my heart to know the pain I have caused," Brees wrote on Instagram. "In an attempt to talk about respect, unity, and solidarity centered around the American flag and the national anthem, I made comments that were insensitive and completely missed the mark on the issues we are facing right now as a country. 

"They lacked awareness and any type of compassion or empathy. Instead, those words have become divisive and hurtful and have misled people into believing that somehow I am an enemy. This could not be further from the truth, and is not an accurate reflection of my heart or my character."

