Jared Dudley Says LeBron James' Message During Player Meetings Was: 'I’m With The Masses'

In an interview with GQ, Jared Dudley described what happened in the player meetings last week that determined whether the postseason would continue.

Dudley acknowledged that the Lakers were caught by surprise when the Milwaukee Bucks decided to sit out Game 5 of their first-round playoff series against the Orlando Magic on Aug. 26 in the wake of the Jacob Blake shooting.

"George Hill and them decided, I think 20-30 minutes before tip! I mean, hey, the Bucks were shocked!" Dudley told GQ. "Who was not shocked?"

All three NBA games that day were postponed, including Game 5 of the Lakers' first-round series against the Portland Trail Blazers. The players met that evening to determine the future of the postseason.

"LeBron was like, 'Hey, I’m with the masses. I’m here. I’m good. Don’t worry about me,'" Dudley said. "Because everyone looks towards him. 'It’s not me vs. everyone else'—that’s one thing he said. 'I’m with what everyone’s willing to do, but let’s have a plan. What is it? If we’re gonna give up something, what is it we’re giving up, and why?'"

After a three-hour meeting, the Lakers and Clippers voted to stop playing games.

James later explained that he just wanted to know what was next.

"I’m not here to judge or categorize what Milwaukee did," James said Saturday after the Lakers' 131-122 win over the Trail Blazers in Game 5. "Like I said, we all stood with them, from OKC to Houston to our game, obviously, that [we] didn’t play. And then from that point on, my mind began to figure out what is the plan going forward? And if we don’t have a plan, then what are we talking about? Why are we still here? That’s where my mind went to. At one point there was no plan of going forward, there was no plan of action."

After meeting with confidants discussing things further, the players met again Thursday, deciding to continue the postseason.

Dudley said he didn't speak out in the main meetings, but he had a lot of conversations with his teammates behind-the-scenes.

"For me it was, let’s not make a decision off emotion," Dudley said. "It was an emotional time in the sense of it just happened, Milwaukee just boycotted, we didn’t know what was going on, we’re mad and pissed off about another unarmed Black person getting shot. We’re in the bubble away from family and friends for seven, eight weeks. We can’t do anything. You had all that bottled up. So I think it’s hard to make a decision like that in 24 hours. My role was keeping the dialogue, updating the information, and that’s just on my team. I loved our team and the communication we had."

The Lakers, who are competing for their first championship since 2010, are now waiting to see who they will play in the second round of the playoffs.

They'll play the winner of the Houston Rockets-Oklahoma City Thunder series, which is tied at 3-3. Game 7 is Wednesday at 6 p.m. PST.

Dudley went on to make a prediction.

"Houston," he said. "I think Houston’s the better team."