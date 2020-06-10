AllLakers
Top Stories
News

Jared Dudley Tweets It's 'Bout Time' The 10-Year NCAA Ban Against Reggie Bush Lifted

Jill Painter Lopez

Jared Dudley is happy the NCAA’s 10-year ban of former USC star Reggie Bush was lifted Wednesday. 

USC also ended its disassociation with Bush, who won the Heisman Trophy in 2005, but had to give it back as part of the punishment by the NCAA for receiving cash and improper benefits. 

Dudley tweeted an article about the Trojans ending their disassociation with Bush and wrote: “Bout time! Welcome back home @ReggieBush! Send him back his Heisman Trophy while you at it.”

USC football tweeted a video of Bush’s career highlights, including him leading the Trojans to national titles in 2003 and 2004. The 2004 title was vacated by the NCAA because of Bush's violations. 

Dudley also retweeted USC's video, writing #619, the area code for San Diego where both him and Bush are from. 

Bush was unable to attend any football games at USC or any activities on campus as part of the decade-long ban. He returned to campus last year in his role as a college football analyst for FS1. The only exception to the campus ban was for work.  

In a press release issued by USC, Bush said: “I’ve dreamed of this day for 10-plus years, and I’m excited to come home!”

Bush rushed for 3,169 yards and 25 touchdowns in his three-season career at USC. He caught 95 passes for 1,301 yards and 13 touchdowns and returned 67 kickoffs for 1,523 yards with one touchdown. He also returned 44 punts for 559 yards with three touchdowns. Some of those statistics were vacated by the NCAA. 

Bush retweeted USC's welcome home video, adding an emoji with two fingers, the sign USC uses for victory.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Charles Barkley Says Kobe Bryant Texted Him For Three Hours After He Criticized Him On Air

After Barkley called out Bryant for not shooting enough in the second half of a Lakers game, Bryant responded by texting Barkley for three-straight hours.

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James Questions Whether Voting System Is 'Structurally Racist' After Hiccups In Georgia

James asked that question after a reporter tweeted that some of the lines in predominately black neighborhoods in Georgia were much longer than in white suburbs.

Melissa Rohlin

Kyle Kuzma Pens Essay For The Players' Tribune: 'Keep demanding CHANGE'

Kuzma opened up about the racism he experienced as a biracial child growing up in Flint, Michigan, in an essay for The Players' Tribune.

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James Tweets To Author Kimberly Jones: `I’m Here For You’

James shared a video made by Jones detailing black history in America and why people are protesting. James tweeted: “I will make change for us.”

Jill Painter Lopez

Russell Westbrook And DeMar DeRozan Protest In Compton Against Police Brutality

Westbrook and DeRozan, both southern California natives, participated in a protest in Compton on Sunday.

Melissa Rohlin

Shaquille O'Neal To Saints: 'Don't Let The Media Divide You' As They Did With Him And Kobe Bryant

O'Neal and Bryant won three-straight championships together from 2000-2002, but their relationship was rocky and tumultuous.

Melissa Rohlin

James Worthy To Graduating Class Of 2020: 'Be Great Leaders In Our Country’

The Hall of Fame Laker is using his platform to encourage graduates to be leaders in this pivotal time in America.

Jill Painter Lopez

Shaquille O'Neal Talks To His Children 'All The Time' About How To Interact With Police Officers

O'Neal said he often tells his children to be compliant with police officers in an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Melissa Rohlin

by

Ct33

Eight Years Ago, LeBron James Had 45 Points For Miami In Game 6 Of Eastern Conference Finals Against Boston

On June 7, 2012, James had a monster double-double for the Miami Heat in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics. Miami won that series in seven games and James went on to win his first championship.

Jill Painter Lopez

by

Ct33

Jeanie Buss Praises Caron Butler’s Story For The Players' Tribune

The Lakers owner encouraged people to read Butler's story, calling it “powerful and personal.”

Jill Painter Lopez