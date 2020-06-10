Jared Dudley Tweets It's 'Bout Time' The 10-Year NCAA Ban Against Reggie Bush Lifted

Jared Dudley is happy the NCAA’s 10-year ban of former USC star Reggie Bush was lifted Wednesday.

USC also ended its disassociation with Bush, who won the Heisman Trophy in 2005, but had to give it back as part of the punishment by the NCAA for receiving cash and improper benefits.

Dudley tweeted an article about the Trojans ending their disassociation with Bush and wrote: “Bout time! Welcome back home @ReggieBush! Send him back his Heisman Trophy while you at it.”

USC football tweeted a video of Bush’s career highlights, including him leading the Trojans to national titles in 2003 and 2004. The 2004 title was vacated by the NCAA because of Bush's violations.

Dudley also retweeted USC's video, writing #619, the area code for San Diego where both him and Bush are from.

Bush was unable to attend any football games at USC or any activities on campus as part of the decade-long ban. He returned to campus last year in his role as a college football analyst for FS1. The only exception to the campus ban was for work.

In a press release issued by USC, Bush said: “I’ve dreamed of this day for 10-plus years, and I’m excited to come home!”

Bush rushed for 3,169 yards and 25 touchdowns in his three-season career at USC. He caught 95 passes for 1,301 yards and 13 touchdowns and returned 67 kickoffs for 1,523 yards with one touchdown. He also returned 44 punts for 559 yards with three touchdowns. Some of those statistics were vacated by the NCAA.

Bush retweeted USC's welcome home video, adding an emoji with two fingers, the sign USC uses for victory.