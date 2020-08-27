Jared Kushner Says He Will Reach Out To LeBron James In Wake Of NBA Boycotts

White House senior adviser Jared Kushner said Thursday that he will reach out to LeBron James after three NBA games were postponed Wednesday in the wake of the Jacob Blake shooting.

"We’re happy to talk with him and say, 'Look, let’s both figure out what we both want to accomplish and let’s come up with a common pathway to get there,'" Kushner said during an interview with Politico that aired on C-SPAN.

Kushner, the son-in-law of President Donald Trump, also took a jab at players for being privileged enough to sit out a game.

"The NBA players are very fortunate that they have the financial position where they're able to take a night off from work without having to have the consequences to themselves financially," Kushner said in an interview with CNBC on Thursday. "They have that luxury, which is great. Look, with the NBA, I think there is a lot of activism and they've put a lot of slogans out, but what I think we need is to turn that from slogans and signals into actual action that's going to solve the problem."

James has taken concrete action to combat racism, helping found More Than A Vote in June to fight Black voter suppression. He also helped raise $100 million to create a new media company, SpringHill Co., that aims to empower Black audiences.

He's also regularly used his massive platform of more than 117 million combined followers on Twitter and Instagram to speak out against social injustices, as well as using many of his interview sessions in the NBA bubble to denounce racism and police brutality.

After Game 4 of the Lakers' first round playoff series against the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday, James used the majority of his interview to talk about Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, who was shot in the back by police officers seven times Sunday as he opened the driver's side door of a parked SUV in Kenosha, Wisconsin.



In response to yet another shooting of a Black man at the hands of police, the Milwaukee Bucks decided not to take the court for Game 5 of their first round playoff series against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday. The Houston Rockets, Oklahoma City, Lakers and Trail Blazers also decided not to play.

The players held meetings Wednesday evening and Thursday morning to decide how to proceed with the playoffs.

The Lakers and Clippers reportedly voted against finishing the resumed NBA season but, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports, James had a change of heart Thursday, deciding it was in the players' best interest to keep playing.

The players voted to resume the NBA playoffs Thursday at Walt Disney World near Orlando.

James' relationship with the Trump administration has been adversarial.

In an appearance on Fox and Friends on Aug. 5, Trump called NBA players kneeling during the national anthem "disgraceful" and said that no one has done more for the Black community than him, other than Abraham Lincoln.

James said Trump can go ahead and stop watching games.

"The game will go on without his eyes on it," James said Aug. 5. "I can sit here and speak for all of us that love the game of basketball: We could care less."