SI.com
AllLakers
HomeNews
Search

Jared Kushner Says He Will Reach Out To LeBron James In Wake Of NBA Boycotts

Melissa Rohlin

White House senior adviser Jared Kushner said Thursday that he will reach out to LeBron James after three NBA games were postponed Wednesday in the wake of the Jacob Blake shooting. 

"We’re happy to talk with him and say, 'Look, let’s both figure out what we both want to accomplish and let’s come up with a common pathway to get there,'" Kushner said during an interview with Politico that aired on C-SPAN. 

Kushner, the son-in-law of President Donald Trump, also took a jab at players for being privileged enough to sit out a game. 

"The NBA players are very fortunate that they have the financial position where they're able to take a night off from work without having to have the consequences to themselves financially," Kushner said in an interview with CNBC on Thursday. "They have that luxury, which is great. Look, with the NBA, I think there is a lot of activism and they've put a lot of slogans out, but what I think we need is to turn that from slogans and signals into actual action that's going to solve the problem."

James has taken concrete action to combat racism, helping found More Than A Vote in June to fight Black voter suppression. He also helped raise $100 million to create a new media company, SpringHill Co., that aims to empower Black audiences. 

He's also regularly used his massive platform of more than 117 million combined followers on Twitter and Instagram to speak out against social injustices, as well as using many of his interview sessions in the NBA bubble to denounce racism and police brutality. 

After Game 4 of the Lakers' first round playoff series against the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday, James used the majority of his interview to talk about Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, who was shot in the back by police officers seven times Sunday as he opened the driver's side door of a parked SUV in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

In response to yet another shooting of a Black man at the hands of police, the Milwaukee Bucks decided not to take the court for Game 5 of their first round playoff series against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday. The Houston Rockets, Oklahoma City, Lakers and Trail Blazers also decided not to play. 

The players held meetings Wednesday evening and Thursday morning to decide how to proceed with the playoffs. 

The Lakers and Clippers reportedly voted against finishing the resumed NBA season but, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports, James had a change of heart Thursday, deciding it was in the players' best interest to keep playing.  

The players voted to resume the NBA playoffs Thursday at Walt Disney World near Orlando. 

James' relationship with the Trump administration has been adversarial. 

In an appearance on Fox and Friends on Aug. 5, Trump called NBA players kneeling during the national anthem "disgraceful" and said that no one has done more for the Black community than him, other than Abraham Lincoln. 

James said Trump can go ahead and stop watching games. 

"The game will go on without his eyes on it," James said Aug. 5. "I can sit here and speak for all of us that love the game of basketball: We could care less."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Resumed NBA Season Hangs In Balance As Players Boycott Games And Discuss How To Proceed

In the wake of the Jacob Blake shooting, the Milwaukee Bucks decided not to take the court against the Orlando Magic in Game 5 of their first round playoff series, setting into motion a domino effect that once again paused sports.

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James On Lakers Game Being Postponed In Wake Of Jacob Blake Shooting: 'We Demand Change'

All three NBA Game 5s were postponed Wednesday in the wake of the Jacob Blake shooting.

Melissa Rohlin

Allen Iverson On The First Time He Saw Kobe Bryant Playing Michael Jordan: 'You Were A Killer'

Iverson wrote an essay for the Players' Tribune about Bryant, who would've turned 42 last Sunday.

Melissa Rohlin

Lakers Coach Frank Vogel On Potential Game Boycotts: 'I Have Not Sensed That With Our Group'

Vogel told the Lakers on Tuesday that it's okay to align their goals of winning a championship and fighting for social justice.

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James Pokes Fun At Himself, Posting A Meme Likening His Balding Head To A Reese's Peanut Butter Cup

James, 35, can most definitely laugh at himself.

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James On Jacob Blake Shooting: 'We Are Scared As Black People In America'

James spilled his heart out after Game 4 of the Lakers' 135-115 win over Portland on Monday demanding change.

Melissa Rohlin

On Kobe Bryant Day, Lakers Honor The Black Mamba With A 135-115 Win Over Portland In Game 4

On Kobe Bryant Day on the 24th day of the eighth month, the Lakers wore special black snakeskin uniforms to honor the late superstar in Game 4 of their first-round playoff series against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Melissa Rohlin

Pau Gasol Calls Himself An Uncle To Kobe Bryant's Daughters

Gasol and Bryant were teammates on the Lakers from 2008-2014, winning two championships together in 2009 and 2010.

Melissa Rohlin

by

bvgarcia21

Street Next To Staples Center Will Be Named 'Kobe Bryant Blvd,' According to Los Angeles City Council Member

Figueroa Street between Olympic Boulevard and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard will be renamed Kobe Bryant Boulevard, Los Angeles City Council member Herb J. Wesson Jr. tweeted Monday.

Melissa Rohlin

The Lakers Had To Make 100 Free Throws Before Leaving Practice Sunday Ahead Of Game 4 Against Portland

The Lakers were 28-for-43 (65.1 percent) from the charity stripe in their 116-108 win over the Trail Blazers on Saturday.

Melissa Rohlin