Jarred Vanderbilt Reacts to Lakers Facing Timberwolves in Playoffs
The Los Angeles Lakers will be taking on the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the postseason this year, offering some real challenges. The Lakers do own home-court advantage in this series, potentially giving them an edge entering this matchup.
After learning who the Lakers would be facing in the first round, forward Jarred Vanderbilt had a message to the rest of the team. The veteran forward was excited in his reaction for the series.
"We're going to Minnesota, boys!"
The two sides split the season series this year, with each taking both games in their home arenas. This series should be fairly even, especially due to the size advantage that the Timberwolves will have over the Lakers.
The biggest weakness for the Lakers is in the frontcourt, and the Timberwolves may be able to expose them a little bit. But Los Angeles is confident that they have enough firepower to overcome Minnesota in the series.
With Luka Doncic and LeBron James leading the way, Los Angeles is confident in their chances. But it will be up to the rest of the role players, like Vanderbilt, to make sure they step up if the team wants to win this series.
Lakers head coach JJ Redick weighed in on the upcoming playoff matchup, praising the Timberwolves along the way.
“It’s a very difficult opponent,” Redick said. “They’ve played as well as anyone lately. I believe they’re one of four teams in the top 10 in offense and defense. So they present a lot of problems.”
“We have a general idea of what their rules are, just like they have a general idea of what our rules are,” Redick said. “It doesn’t necessarily matter that we don’t have anything on tape with both teams at full strength.”
If the Lakers are focused and play their game, many believe they can advance. It won't be easy, but this team has a ton of firepower to throw against anyone.
