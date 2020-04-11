JaVale McGee Asks Steph Curry Whom He Wants To Score 60 Points Against

Lakers' center JaVale McGee hosted an Instagram Live session on the NBA's account Friday.

Stephen Curry, whom McGee played with in Golden State from 2016-2018, hopped on for a little question and answer session and some hilarity ensued.

"The beginning of the NBA season starts, right?" McGee said. "You get the calendar, you're like, 'Who do we have to play?' What team or player on that team that you know is guarding you do you look at and be like, 'I'm getting 60 tonight?'"

Curry wasn't too discriminating in his response.

"Everybody," he said.

McGee started screaming and running around the room. Curry laughed and then joined in on the hysteria, grabbing his head and screaming, "Ohhhhhhhhhhh."

It was a fun, silly moment between McGee and Curry, who won two NBA championships together in 2017 and 2018.

McGee signed with the Lakers in July of 2018. He was averaging 6.8 points on 57.5 percent shooting, 5.8 rebounds and 1.5 blocked shots a game this season.

The Lakers were atop the Western Conference with a record of 49-14 before the NBA season was suspended on March 11 to help stop the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver recently said that he won't make any decisions on if or when the season will resume at least until after April.

The Lakers had made the playoffs for the first time since 2013 and were hoping to compete for their first championship since 2010.