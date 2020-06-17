AllLakers
JaVale McGee Posts Photo Of Humble Childhood Home And Says 'Hard Work Really Does Pay Off'

Melissa Rohlin

JaVale McGee's aunt reminded him just how far he's come, sending him a photo of his humble childhood home in Flint, Michigan. 

McGee, who has won two NBA championships over his 12 seasons in the league used that as an opportunity to reflect upon his journey. 

"Hard work really does pay off... dreaming really pays off ... believing in something or someone really is the key!" McGee wrote on Instagram. "I had no idea i would be a 12 yr NBA VET w/ 2 NBA championships and so many more blessings. The reason i posted this is because i wanted to tell that child (guy or girl) in a neighborhood like where I’m from and you’ve lost hope.... KEEP PUSHING, FOCUS, DO THE RIGHT THINGS BUT DO IT YOUR WAY! AND LASTLY BELIEVE IN YOURSELF!"

Before the NBA was paused because of the COVID-19 pandemic, McGee had started in 61 games for the Lakers this season, averaging 6.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 0.8 blocked shots in 16.8 minutes a game. 

The Lakers are atop the Western Conference with a record of 49-14 and are widely favored to win the championship when the season will resume at Walt Disney World's ESPN Wide World of Sports complex on July 30.

McGee won two championships with the Warriors in 2017 and 2018, often guarding LeBron James, who then played for the Cleveland Cavaliers, in The Finals. 

The center then joined James on the Lakers, signing a one-year veteran's minimum deal with the team in July of 2018. 

